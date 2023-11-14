Alfa Romeo, Las Vegas needs a reaction

Zero points in the last three grands prix, and in Brazil there was even a double retirement due to technical problems: It’s not a good time for Alfa Romeoand the constructors’ classification reflects it, as the Hinwil team was overtaken by a clearly growing AlphaTauri.

At Alfa, the analyzes on the problems that forced Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou to stop at Interlagos have not been completely clarified, but now thinking about the past can be risky. There is an eighth place among the constructors to recover, which means millions of euros more in the team’s coffers: taking five points back from this AlphaTauri seems very difficult, but the Ferrari engine on the Las Vegas track can lend a hand. And in fact both Bottas and Zhou are very confident of returning to the top-10.

Bottas’ words

“I’m looking forward to racing in Las Vegas this weekend – it’s always exciting when a new venue hosts a Grand Prix, and over the years we’ve seen how good the United States is at putting on a show. It was definitely a shame to end the race with a DNF in Brazil, especially since it looked like we had the chance to bring home some points. However, we have two more GPs this season, and all of us are motivated to get back into the fray“, these are the words of Bottas. “This is a new track, there are still some variables to discover, so it will be essential to collect as much data as possible from the test sessions, to be competitive for qualifying and position ourselves well on the grid. From there, if we do our job well, we can challenge our closest competitors to finish in the top ten“.

Zhou’s words

“The hat-trick didn’t go as we expected, which was a shame, because we missed some good opportunities to get points, especially two weeks ago in Brazil. The team investigated the problems that forced me and Valtteri to retire, to prevent them from happening again“Guanyu Zhou added. “But now the chapter is closed and we are preparing to face the last two races of the season, starting this week in Las Vegas. It’s my first time here and I can’t wait to hit the track in person, as we’ve only practiced on the simulator so far. A night race, with lower temperatures, it will be important to get things right from the start. We are motivated to do well here and in Abu Dhabi and get back into the points: we owe it to our team, for all the work done during the season, and to our fans for their endless support. Las Vegas is known for its vast entertainment offering, so we hope to be able to put on a good show for all of them“.