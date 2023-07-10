The debut of the Fiat 600 marked the arrival of the second model of the three that will be produced in Tychy in Poland thanks to the synergies of the Stellantis group. The first to hit the road was the Jeep Avenger, awarded the Car of The Year title, among other things, while the last will be the new B-segment Alfa Romeo, a compact and sporty SUV that will also represent the first model of the Alfa Romeo with an all-electric powertrain.

The importance of the new Alfa Romeo

This model will be very important for Alfa Romeo: in addition to being part of the B segment, the Alfa Romeo will have the first fully electric Alfa Romeo in its range, born on the CMP platform (which in all likelihood will be integrated into the STLA Small just as Giorgio will become an integral part of the STLA Large). It will have a length of about 430 cm and will therefore take advantage of a versatile architecture that will allow the most modern technologies to be implemented, continuing the digitization process started with Tonale, albeit based on a different platform. The use of the CMP platform and its e-CMP variant, the same basis that was used for the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600, will make it possible to combine the full electric with traditional variants as well.

The engine and the versions

The full electric version should reproduce the same layout as the Avenger powertrain, with a 51 kWh battery pack and 154 HP electric motor. Initially the new small Alfa Romeo will only be available with front-wheel drive but the Alfa Romeo is likely to introduce an all-wheel drive variant in the future. Autonomy should be around 550 km in the WLTP urban cycle with the possibility of being connected to fast charging infrastructures of up to 100 kW, recovering 80% of the travel range in just 30 minutes.

The debut of the Alfa Romeo B-SUV

The new Alfa Romeo SUV should begin its first road tests in these weeks, with work on the Tychy lines in Poland having started under the supervision of Imparato. To find out more about the new Alfa Romeo model, we will have to wait for the last quarter of 2023, when the first official photos and information should be released, while the preview debut should take place at the 2024 Brussels Auto Show.