The decisive swerve performed by Alfa Romeo between 2021 and 2022 it is there for all to see. The launch of Tonale has given new life to the Arese brand, with the Biscione now looking to the future with renewed optimism and strong sales growth thanks to a premium positioning that is consolidating not only in Europe but also in other markets. The credit goes to the strategies developed by Jean Philippe Learned which guaranteed the survival of the Italian brand by focusing on electricity and software, two central pillars within the Stellantis group.

The CEO of Alfa Romeo is convinced that the choices made are the key to guaranteeing a future to the car manufacturer from Arese which between now and 2030 aims to present a new model every year. “People have to understand one thing. If we hadn’t made the decision to go electric and focus on software in 2021, Alfa Romeo would not have passed the 2023 milestone” – explained the Alfa Romeo’s number one on the sidelines of his speech at the Brussels Auto Show, where the Italian brand brought Tonale and the restyling of Giulia and Stelvio into the spotlight.

Learned then wanted to highlight in detail what are the strengths of the choice to pursue electrification, focusing on the fact that this choice is the right way to ensure a long life for the brand: “Electricity is Alfa Romeo’s life insurance. For two reasons. The first concerns durability, the second aerodynamics. The path is purely logical: if you focus on electric, you focus on aerodynamics, for autonomy. If you do aerodynamics, then you say ‘go back to the sedan’. So you say ‘Welcome to the Giulia of the future’. The electric car and the STLA platform will allow me to obtain body types that the thermal car would not have allowed me. We will be able to work on fun and cool silhouettes that convey emotion.”