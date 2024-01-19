Alfa Romeo continues to grow among premium brands. The Arese brand in fact closed 2023 at the top among car manufacturers specializing in the high-end sector, in particular due to the increase in sales recorded compared to the previous year. A result that confirms the strengthening of the Arese brand with the new range and in particular with the inclusion of Tonale alongside the renewed Giulia and Stelvio, awaiting the arrival of Alfa Romeo Milano which will debut during 2024.

Learned's comment

“The growth figure is perfectly in line with the objectives we had set for 2023 – commented the CEO of Biscione, Jean-Philippe Learned – Being the fastest growing premium brand among the best global competitors can only make us proud and represents for us the result of a clear and stable strategy. It is a confirmation of the fact that we are quickly executing the long-term plan that we designed and announced in 2021: a new product every year, with a very high focus on quality. Discipline and speed in the execution of our strategy is essential to respond responsively to a rapidly evolving market.”

The growth of Alfa Romeo

Globally in 2023 sales will grow by +30% with Europe in strong and constant growth +46%. Driving the region's performance, Italy +73%, Germany +71%, Belgium +62.0%, France +20%, Holland +78%, Switzerland +20%. THEthe Middle East & Africa it is still the region showing the greatest growth, recording a +74% supported by the Turkish market +155%. It contributes with an increase in sales of +7% also the region India Asia Pacific where, in 2023, Alfa Romeo consolidated its presence, in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Certified premium brand

In North America, Tonale's debut in September was met with a positive reception. America plays a central role in the strategies for expanding the brand's sales, with the Arese car manufacturer having at the same time also developed its quality standards, reported by sector research, IQS (Initial Quality Study)carried out by JD Power global leader in consumer studies, consulting services and data analytics. Alfa Romeo positioned itself on the top step of the podium among the premium brands and in third place in the industry. Compared to the previous year, Alfa Romeo climbed 24 positions in 2023 – the best growth performance in the IQS of the year just ended. Il Biscione is also aiming at the Chinese market, with a focus on the East where the Italian car manufacturer hopes to gather new customers by exploiting the charm of the brand.