Jean-Philippe Imparato defined the new B-segment SUV that will arrive in 2024 as a game-changer. Yet the game has already changed for a few months for Alfa Romeo, even before the new compact model hits the market. Merit of Tonale which, predictably, has given new life to the registrations of the Alfa Romeo, with the Arese-based car manufacturer which is among the brands that have recorded the greatest growth in recent months on the European market.

Tonal effect for Alfa Romeo

Growth of 170% was recorded for the Stellantis brand, an incredible result if one thinks of just a year ago, when with only the Stelvio and Giulia in the range, Alfa Romeo struggled sharply, registering increasingly clear declines. The arrival of Tonale has therefore given the hoped-for shock, albeit with numbers that do not represent a market record in an absolute sense but which show how the new C-segment SUV has given a decisive boost to the deliveries of the Italian brand: in fact, they were registered 5,642 cars in March 2023 which represents a +170% compared to the same month last year, with 12,518 cars delivered between January and March which equals a +139% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Cupra and Land Rover are also doing well

However, Alfa Romeo is not the only brand to grow. Even Land Rover can finally smile, with the Defender and the new Range Rover driving sales in March throughout Europe, with a +75% compared to the same period of 2022 and a quarter up by 59%. Cupra also performed very well, with +68.8% between March 2023 and March 2022. Overall, the eighth consecutive monthly growth was recorded in March in the Old Continent with 1,422,147 cars registered, up by 26.1 % compared to 1,127,709 units in March 2022. In the first quarter the positive balance is +17.5% with 3,235,951 registrations compared to 2,754,927 in January-March 2022.

All of Europe is growing

Good results on all 5 main markets, with Spain at +66.1% compared to March 2022. Italy is in second place with +40.7%, followed by France at +24.2%, and the United Kingdom United at +18.2%, which becomes the first market to the detriment of Germany, which grew by 16.6% in March. Also in the first quarter Spain is in first place with an increase of 44.5%, followed by Italy (+26.2%), United Kingdom (+18.4%), France (+15.2%) and Germany (+6.5%). In March, Italy drops to fourth place while in the quarter it is the third market among the five largest.