The rebirth of Alfa Romeo it also has the first results in terms of data and numbers in Europe, with the Arese-based car manufacturer registering two more than positive months that bode well for the goodness of the Biscione relaunch project. After a month of January at +107.6%, the premium brand of the Stellantis group also closed in February with exponential growth which is reflected in a 127.9%. The plan developed by Jean-Philippe Imparato has thus made it possible to increase the market share in Europe for Alfa Romeo which is rose to 0.4% thus managing to get back on top after the disarming 0.2% of 2021.

The Biscione flies to Europe

The merit of these results for the Alfa goes to the shapes and identity of Tonale, the new C-segment SUV that the Arese-based carmaker has launched in Italy but also in various European countries that have responded positively to the arrival of the new model of the Italian brand. Alfa Romeo Tonale ended 2022 with 11,563 registrations, starting the current year with 2,169 units sold, a figure that more than doubled the delivered cars of its bigger sister Stelvio, which in January had stopped at just 973 vehicles. A more than positive trend that could only be the beginning for the premium brand of Stellantis which has entered 2023 with various new features, starting with the restyling of Giulia and Stelvio which reappear in Italy with a lower price list than in the past and updated contents, both from a technical and technological point of view. The arrival of the SUV and sedan facelift brings with it an eagerly awaited update which thus aligns the two models with their main competitors.

The new Alfa Romeo models arriving

This year the Alfa Romeo will also celebrate some important anniversaries, such as the 100th anniversary of the Quadrifoglio Verde and the 60th anniversary of Autodelta. Beyond the new logos and events at the Arese Museum, the Italian automaker will also unveil a new hypercar that will cost over 1 million euros and is already almost totally sold out. The name is still a mystery but two historic badges are in the running, 33 Stradale and 6C. In 2024, however, it will be the turn of the first full electric model, the B-SUV which will be born on the same production lines as Tychy where the Jeep Avenger is assembled (and where the new Fiat model will also arrive). This will be another fundamental step for Alfa Romeo which will once again have a car in the B segment, with a competitive price which will serve to expand its clientele towards the younger generation. Other innovations will follow, from the premium E-segment SUV to the new generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia which will be electric and will have a powertrain of up to 1,000 HP in the Quadrifoglio version. Pending these news, the Alfa Romeo will try to strengthen its premium position in Italy and Europe, with expansion towards China and the United States which will be essential for continuing growth even outside the borders of the Old Continent.