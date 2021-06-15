In recent weeks, comforting signs have come fromAlfa Romeo, able to close both the Monte Carlo and Baku events in the top ten. If in Munich it was Giovinazzi who finished tenth, in Azerbaijan it was Kimi Raikkonen’s turn, with 2 points that moved the ranking of the team based in Hinwil and left Haas and Williams alone at the bottom of the ranking. A new arrival in the points area would put in line a series of results that are missing from 2019, when the hat-trick Le Castellet-Red Bull Ring-Silverstone gave the team a lot of satisfaction.

Frederic Vasseur (team principal): “We are going to France with the determination to continue our streak of points for the third race in a row. We have finally begun to reap the results of our hard work and we know we still have to do. Putting together a hassle-free weekend is key to achieving this goal. The chaotic qualifying and the eventful race in Baku somehow masked the real pace of our car: we hope that in France we will be able to show our potential“.

Kimi Räikkönen: “Collecting a point in the last race was obviously positive, but there is still more we want from ourselves and the car. Also in France the mid-table teams will be close together and it will be necessary to do everything well from Friday to Sunday. The gaps are very small and the difference between finishing in the top ten and just outside is minimal“.

Antonio Giovinazzi: “I can’t wait to be on track in France. We know we have made some big improvements and we need a regular weekend to see what we can do: the Paul Ricard track should allow us to show off. It’s the first race of three in a row, which means we’ll have a busy month of racing. I am confident that we can bring home a good result“.