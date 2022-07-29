Alfa Romeo in the F1 World Championship also in 2023. This was confirmed by Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of the Italian brand of the Stellantis Group at a press conference. “Formula 1 is linked to Alfa Romeo’s DNA, our history and the pursuit of excellence, but every year in July we take stock. Today we signed the renewal letter of the partnership with Sauber for 2023”, underlined the French manager.

Alfa Romeo will therefore continue the technical partnership with the Swiss Sauber, a combination that has lasted since 2018, when by the will of the then at FCA, Sergio Marchionne, the team took the name of Alfa Romeo. “We are leaving with Sauber for a common adventure, they will receive our letter tomorrow. One day we could even leave the world of Formula 1, not now”, learned Imparato himself.