New for 2023 in Hinwil

We are now here: Friday 3 March will be the date on which the long-awaited 2023 world championship will finally open with the free practice of the Bahrain Grand Prix, an event in which the novelties presented or announced in this pre-season will pass ‘from words to deeds’. In this sense, not even theAlfa Romeoteam that has a C43 with a revolutionized livery compared to that chosen for the 2022 car and, above all, with an important change to the pit wall: in 2023, Frédéric Vasseur will no longer be present as team principal, with the Frenchman moving to Ferrari and replaced by Alessandro Good studentsnew Team Representative (as well as CEO of the Sauber Group) who will effectively cover the duties of Vasseur.

New adventure for Alunni Bravi

It was the Umbrian manager himself who wanted to make the first comments on the championship that is about to begin, emphasizing all his satisfaction with the work done in Sakhir during the tests: “After the pre-season tests, the time has finally come to get back to racing – he explained in the press release issued by Alfa Romeo – we have worked hard over the winter, doing everything possible to prepare and settle in, and everyone, both here and at home in Hinwil, they can be proud of. We are ready and motivated for the new season: we did a good job in testing and now we look at the challenges ahead. Like all the other teams, we too are eager to get started and see where the others are at; of course it’s too early to set goals for the new season, but our goal is to continue to grow and develop as a team. In their second year as teammates, our drivers form a strong and diverse line-up and we are delighted to continue working with them.”

For Bottas only one goal

The two riders are not included among the team’s novelties: Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou. Both arriving in Hinwil in 2022, the Finn will begin his second year with the Swiss team after his long experience in Mercedes, approaching his eleventh season with these words: “It has been an interesting first year with the team, we have gotten stronger over the course of the season and have made some solid progress together – he has declared – now the direction to follow is only one: climb, climb and climb. I think these first few days will help us to get a precise idea of ​​our position compared to the other teams and to understand who our direct competitors will be. Once again, we have a long season ahead of us: I am very motivated to get back on track and eager for good results, both for us here in Bahrain and for the home team in Hinwil: their commitment is essential to get the cars on track . We know we have what it takes to do well and we need to stay focused to exploit the full potential of the C43. Lets go run!”

Change music for Zhou

Different case for his teammate, Guanyu Zhouwho after 2022 spent as a rookie in F1 is preparing for his second year with more experience and new goals: “We are at the dawn of a new season – said the Chinese – I learned a lot during my rookie year and I will carry all the experience with me in 2023, to improve even more. We have achieved good results together as a team and of course the expectations for the season are much higher. I feel much more comfortable than a year ago, when I was on the threshold of my debut, and I’m ready to use this situation to my advantage. Now I feel ready to face all the challenges on the track again. There is still a lot to learn and achieve, and I’m excited to see what awaits us as a team: I can’t wait.”