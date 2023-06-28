He bounces back from 10th place in Canada

After a long recourse to the points zone that lasted from the second round of this season, in the last Canadian Grand Prix Valtteri Bottas he has finally managed to achieve his goal, not without the risk of yet another hoax. In the sprint, in fact, the Finn had lost his tenth position in favor of the home idol Lance Stroll, who would have therefore excluded the former Mercedes driver once again from the top ten. However, the subsequent time penalty imposed on Lando Norris allowed the number 77 to mathematically return to Top-10with a result that also allowed theAlfa Romeo to leap up to seventh position in the championship standings, overtaking Haas.

Greater office in Alfa Romeo

The aim of Hinwill’s house is now to replicate or improve upon Montreal’s achievement in the atmospheric setting of Spielbergseat of the Austrian Grand Prix. A circuit that brings back good memories to the Finn, who got his right here first podium in Formula 1, with 3rd place in 2014, as well as two victories dating back to 2017 and 2020, both with Mercedes: “The top ten achieved by the team in Canada it made us even more motivated – explained the 33-year-old – our goal is to keep up our good form and lengthen our streak. Throughout my career, I’ve always enjoyed racing here in Spielberg: I’ve had some good results here, including my first podium and two victories. With the format of the Sprint event and less time for track practice, it will be important to find the right feeling with the car right from the start and leverage this, especially in qualifying. We know we have the potential to do well and, if we continue to do our job, we will remain in the fight for the top ten.”

Zhou and the Sprint opportunity

Austrian Grand Prix that never smiled, on the other hand, a Guanyu Zhouwho will still have the opportunity to make up for the 16th place obtained in Canada also thanks to the appointment with the Sprint Racereturning this season for the first time since Baku: “Ahead of Austria, I am eager to return to the good performances we have shown recently – he has declared – there are still several races to go and many points are within our reach if we continue to make progress. The update package we introduced a few races ago is making the difference and I’m ready to give my all on track to exploit its full potential. We know that just one tenth can make a big difference in qualifying: during a Sprint weekend, this is even more significant. We have to stay focused and give our all throughout the weekend: in this way we will achieve even better results.”