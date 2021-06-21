After Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo announced that Callum Ilott, the other reserve driver, will drive the C41 in PL1 of the Austrian Grand Prix, scheduled for 2 July. For two consecutive weekends, therefore, the Hinwil team will start the weekend with a starter and a reserve: a similar decision was made with Kubica, who will drive Kimi Raikkonen’s car on Friday morning of the Styrian Grand Prix.

Alfa Romeo, Kubica in the PL1 of the Styrian GP

Ilott will take the place of Antonio instead Giovinazzi in replay of the Austrian weekend. For the Briton it is not his absolute debut at the wheel of the C41, as he made his debut at the weekend in Portimão. These are the words of team principal Frederic Vasseur: “The way Callum has integrated into the team in a relatively short time is remarkable, and seeing him in the car with a solid set-up from the previous week will be interesting. He did a good job in Portugal and the data he gave us was really useful, we look forward to another productive session together“. These are the pilot’s words: “The second PL1 of my season will be a good opportunity to help the team and continue the good work we have done together in Portugal. Knowing the car and the team will certainly help me, plus having the data from the first week at the Red Bull Ring will give us a solid foundation to start from.. I can’t wait to make the most of this opportunity“.