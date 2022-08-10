Also Alfa Romeo prepares to be overwhelmed by the advent of the electric. Transforming the powertrain hidden under the hood of a Biscione car does not, however, mean revolutionizing its design: the words of Alejandro Mesonero-RomanosAlfa Romeo design manager, who reiterated that although Alfa Romeo is starting to focus on new electric models, we should not expect them to have a radically different design and style from that of the models that the Alfa Romeo company markets today.

“Looking at the electric just for the sake of it doesn’t make sense from my point of view – told Top Gear – Electrification only changes the way the car moves, but the character, style and values ​​remain the same. The only thing that will change is basically the powertrain: for me it is much more than important that the new electric models arriving are real Alfa Romeos“. A different stylistic approach was more understandable at the beginning according to the Alfa Romeo design manager, when the electric were an exception and had to find a way to stand out from the mass of thermal vehicles that flanked them. To date, battery-powered models are still a limited number of cars on the road, but their diffusion is becoming more and more rapid: not surprisingly, Mesonero-Romanos reiterates, some car manufacturers have already introduced electric models. very similar to their counterparts powered by a heat engine.

Shorter overhangs, longer steps and different proportions: these are the salient points that will characterize the electric of the future according to the design manager of the house of the Biscione. “The Alfa Romeos of the future will be characterized by bold positioning, assertive expressiveness and first-rate visual power. – concluded Mesonero-Romanos – We want our future models to have a ‘wow’ factor that provokes love or hate reactions: being indifferent is boring“.