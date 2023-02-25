The story of Alfa Romeofrom its most iconic models to the industrial history of the Alfa Romeo will be the protagonist at the Arese Museum with a special installation that will bring the brand to be the protagonist during MuseumCity, an event of the Municipality of Milan which involves over 90 cultural institutions in the Lombardy area, over a weekend and which will be held from 3 to 5 March. The initiative is dedicated to the rediscovery of lesser-known works, linked each year to a specific theme with the 2023 theme being “The light of museums”. This is where the very essence of the work inspired by the history of Alfa Romeo begins, a monumental light installation called DNA, which, with its fifteen meters of height, crosses all the floors where the cars are exhibited.

DNA is a cylindrical structure 15 meters high and a diameter of 4, made up of elements in steel, plexiglass and lights – 150 luminous elements containing 8192 LED segments, 1,500 meters of cables – strongly present in the space but dynamic and light, with a descending vortex which, in an alternation of switching on and off, creates a dance of lights, connecting different elements together. Inside the installation there is in fact a veritable cascade of letters, composing the names of the most iconic models of all time – from the Disco Volante to the 33 Stradale, from the 8C 2900B Speciale le Mans to the “Duetto” – as well as , like the unmistakable V of the grille, made on metal shapes painted in Rosso Alfa, and curved luminous elements of different lengths that follow one another from the glass ceiling of the Museum to the base. A sophisticated technological system governs this light show, which can be modulated in different scenarios according to the desired effect: from the heartbeat that moves inside the cylinder to the wake, with flashes chasing each other in the external perimeter.

On the MuseoCity weekend, visitors to the Alfa Romeo Museum they will be invited to change their perspective, and discover the history of Alfa Romeo right through its DNA, letting themselves be guided by the iconic elements present in the installation. Furthermore, the DNA will be the absolute protagonist on the evening of Saturday 4 March when, at the normal closing time, all the other lights will go out and the cars of the Biscione will be illuminated by its intermittent lights, in an event called “With lights off”. with extraordinary opening of the Museum until midnight. Visitors will have the opportunity to live a completely unique experience, with the semi-darkness enhancing the sinuous shapes of the bodies, the details visible only with the light of one’s torch and suggestive “meetings” with the great characters – from Nuvolari to Fangio , from Carlo Chiti to Enzo Ferrari – which emerge like lightning from the darkness. On Saturday 4 March the Museum will be open from 10 to 24, as will the Alfa Romeo Caffè with bar and restaurant service.

The weekend of March 3-5 will be enriched by other activities at the Alfa Romeo Museum: in addition to guided tours of the exhibition and the Collection’s warehouses, on Sunday 5th it will be possible to watch the Bahrain GP live, the first round of the 2023 Formula 1 championship. And always on Sunday, at 2.30pm, an Alfa Romeo parade on the internal track of the Museum he will pay homage to Autodelta, the legendary racing department founded on 5 March 60 years ago. At the end of the parade, at 3 pm, the Backstage conference which will retrace the history of Autodelta.