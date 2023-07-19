No large full-dashboard displays, just a few buttons and an essential number of driver assistance systems so as not to lose that direct feeling so dear to owners of Alfa Romeo models. Jean-Philippe Imparato already has in mind the recipe that will characterize the passenger compartment of the next Alfa cars, a recipe that above all wants to avoid distorting the “driver-oriented” philosophy of the cars of the Arese brand.

Sports and functional cars

“It’s not our job to offer all the lane keeping, comfort and crash prevention systems we can, just because our competitors have them. We have to be selective – explained the French manager in an interview with Autocar – “But it is important to know which systems will add value and which ones we should exclude.”

Learned’s ideas for future Alfa Romeos

What must not be missing is the iconic telescope, which will continue to distinguish the dashboard of the Alfa Romeos of the future: “We will certainly have the telescope”, continued Learned, “and we will have a larger central display than we currently have, depending on the car. I respect what Mercedes is doing with its digital technology, of course,” he told Autocar, “but my customers aren’t looking for meter-wide infotainment screens in their cars or 200 digital assistance systems to turn on and off.”

Technology…but not too much

On future models of the Alfa there is also room for an advanced Head-Up Display, perhaps with augmented reality: “I also like the idea of ​​a larger head-up display with a ‘ghost car’ projected as if it were on the road ahead, to help you position the car as you drive. Sounds like something an Alfa should do. It helps you drive the car and keeps you engaged in the process. What I don’t need is to know the weather for three weeks. I don’t care, I’m here to drive.”