Alfa Romeo, in Zandvoort with a new livery

For the second consecutive time we will see an Alfa Romeo that is different from the usual. If at Spa-Francorchamps the Hinwil team added a touch of green for sponsor reasons, at Zandvoort the C43 will go on track with a livery inspired by the “Art Car” design, already presented in January.

The “Art Car” livery – conceived by the artist BOOGIE – has already been exhibited in some public events and contains stylized red letters on a black background. The “Art Car” will appear in Zandvoort this weekend in the circuit’s Fan Zone and will then be auctioned off to raise funds for Save the Children. Elements of its design will be incorporated into the Alfa Romeo garage in the pit lane: cars will have updated liveries and the team’s trackside infrastructure will be modified.

The fastest graffiti in the world. 💨 Making its mark at the #DutchGPget ready to see the @alfaromeostake x Boogie Art Car up close and personal – with a tribute livery hitting the track and a wide range of activations! Learn more: https://t.co/oSwY16AIOg#GetCloser pic.twitter.com/YJ6FnawJQv — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake) August 23, 2023

The original “Art Car” is naturally a one-of-a-kind and hand-painted piece, and therefore will not race in the Grand Prix, but the C43 that we will see on the track over the Zandvoort weekend will have a real tribute livery to BOOGIE’s work. We can better admire some details from the photos of my colleague Albert Fabrega.

The decoration of Alfa Romeo for Zandvoort. I like it. ¿Y a vosotros? Alfa Romeo’s livery for Zandvoort. I like it. Do you?#dutchgp #f1 pic.twitter.com/kTCu9Zm73f — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) August 23, 2023

Updates

The one in Zandvoort represents the return of Formula 1 after the three-week summer break. For Alfa Romeo it is an opportunity to return to the points zone, an objective that the Hinwil team has been missing since Montreal, where they managed to snatch a point with Valtteri Bottas thanks also to the penalty by Lando Norris. The Dutch one could be the last “suffering” GP for the C43, as important developments are expected at Monza and Suzuka.