In a Japanese Grand Prix which aroused protracted controversy even in the days following the race, the story that managed to touch the hearts of many fans came directly fromAlfa Romeo, where a sweet search started by the Swiss team to find a special fan has ended positively. It all began in 2019when it was delivered to the headquarters of the team a letter addressed to team principal Frédéric Vasseur, clearly written by a child and with 19 euros included in the envelope. A small figure, but with a tender message: “Dear Mr. Vasseur, I am sorry I was unable to save money for the growth of the team”. The letter, signed Gotoit did not contain any surname or an email or home address.

However, the kindness of thought prompted Alfa Romeo to start a singular operation, inviting the team’s fans to help the team to find Goto, or to get the latter to answer the research in person. Three years later, the campaign ended positively a few days before the Japanese Grand Prix, with the team that managed to trace Goto, identifying him in the figure of a Japanese childinvited by the team on their own Suzuka box.

Welcome to the family, Goto. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EvPoizhomu – Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN (@alfaromeoorlen) October 14, 2022

After visiting the pit wall in the company of Vasseur, the little Alfa Romeo fan entered the cockpit of the C42who for the occasion took to the track with a thank you in Japanese to the child’s address, shown on the car.