Domino effect

Formula 1 is preparing to experience a new significant jolt for what concerns the teams on the grid next season. It is about theyet another piece of a domino effect that began with Audi’s announcement of its arrival in the Circus starting from the 2026 season – the one in which the new power units will be introduced – which will take place in partnership with the Swiss Sauber team. However, the Hinwil stable is currently linked to the Alfa Romeo brand, with which the collaboration will end at the end of the current year.

Alfa still on track

The Sauber name is therefore destined to return to the fore in F1 for at least another couple of seasons, in 2024 and 2025, before even nominally the command of operations passes to the house of the Four Rings. In all this circle, however, it still remained to be known – at least until today – the fate of the Alfa Romeo brand. Now, at least according to the information collected and revealed by the Dutch site RacingNews365this last mystery has also been revealed.

Bond in the sign of Maranello

In fact, the house of the Biscione would be ready to still remain in the golden world of the Circusstill within the Ferrari orbit, entering into a commercial agreement with the American team Haas, which has also been propelled for years by the Maranello engines. According to what has been learned Alfa Romeo will join Haas in one title partnership which should start from the 2024 seasonpotentially worth $20 million annually.

Advanced negotiations

Alfa would be willing to remain involved in Grands Prix even after the relationship with Sauber ended and would have had positive talks with Guenther Steiner and his team. According to the news reported by RacingNews365 talks between the two sides were scheduled for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prixbut they took place in Monaco after the cancellation of the Imola event.