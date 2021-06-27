A premium four-door coupe capable of rivaling the Germans. The possible rebirth of Alfa Romeo GTV, one of the many models that could be back on the road as part of the Biscione’s relaunch plan. In recent weeks we are talking with great insistence about the possible revival of the Arese sports car, with the possibility of reviewing a GTV on the road that it places itself at the top of the range of the Italian brand and that it adopts an electrification that guarantees it important performances.

Alfa Romeo GTV, if the revival arrives it will be electric

Waiting to understand if the small clues leaked in a veiled way by the CEO of Alfa Romeo himself Jean-Philippe Learned will prove to be well founded, there is already someone who has tried to imagine what a future GTV could look like. This is the American magazine Carbuzz which has published an in-depth analysis on the possible return of this model, accompanied by a rendering based on Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA. Unlike the extreme sedan, however, the roof line appears to be more sloping, with the front end adopting the same optical signature seen on the Tonale concept car, with a thin and elongated luminous design towards the sides of the car. At the center is the triangular grille while the aerodynamic appendages have been maintained both in the lower part of the front and at the rear, where you can see the carbon fiber wing.

The bodywork was then embellished with a series of designs and motifs that recall the Alfa Romeo logo, with some elements that make it even more sporty. the appearance of this hypothetical and modern GTV. If the rumors are confirmed, the goal of the new Alfa flagship will be to compete for a slice of the market with the Germans, with Audi (the RS5), BMW (the M4) and Mercedes that could therefore soon have a new competitor.

Photo: Carbuzz