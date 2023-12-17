In recent days we have told you how Alfa Romeo does not aspire to become an SUV-only brand: there will also be room for other body types, one above all sedansas confirmed by the launch of the electric heir to Giulia which was promised for 2026. But even in this case, it won't end here: the Biscione car manufacturer is aiming higher, and is preparing the return of two iconic models from the past.

The return of GTV and Duetto

“We will have a Giulia in the Alfa Romeo range and beyond, because the next steps we are working on are: what is the answer to the GTV? And what could be the answer to Duet?”, explained Jean-Philippe Learnato, the CEO of Alfa Romeo, to Autocar. Words that actually express a reflection of the number one brand from Arese, but which could implicitly mean that the company could really propose both the coupé and the roadster in the future. At the moment, however,amminato lets it be known that “there is nothing locked and validated“ regarding these two projects.

In 2018 nothing happened

Furthermore, let's remember that only a few years ago Alfa Romeo had planned the return of the GTV: It was 2018, and the company had come forward confirming that the coupe would return with an all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring and more than 600 hp of maximum power. Words that remained words: together with the 8C, the GTV also came cancelled from the plans over the following year by the FCA Group, which preferred to direct its efforts on other projects. Now the great return of the GTV, alongside the Duetto, becomes very topical again: will the final outcome be the same?