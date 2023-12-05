November to frame for Alfa Romeo, which is preparing to close a 2023 full of satisfactions in terms of the market. The Biscione car manufacturer recorded its second best result of 2023 in Italy in the eleventh month of the year: market share of 2%, but above all more than 2,700 registrations, growing by 70% compared to the same month last year.

Alfa Romeo record

A market trend that allows Alfa Romeo to boast even a small record: that of the Biscione continues to be the Premium segment brand which grows more year on yearwith volumes recorded from January to November practically doubling compared to the same period in 2022, and with a market share increasing by 0.7%.

Stelvio and Tonale

An important growth, also driven in November by Tonal: in the eleventh month of the year the C-SUV from the Arese company came close to a 6% share in its reference segment, effectively tripling volumes compared to the same month of 2022. Particular appreciation was shown above all towards the Q4 plug-in hybrid version with 280 HP, which has had almost 18,000 registrations registered since the beginning of the year. Good too Stelviowhich in November reported a share of 11.2% in the D-SUV segment, thanks also to the excellent contribution of the B2B sector, i.e. corporate fleets and rentals, in which it almost reached a 15% share.

Constant growth

“I am very satisfied with the excellent November results which confirm our growth path in terms of volumes, shares and Brand Reputation – commented Raffaele Russo, Managing Director of Alfa Romeo in Italy – And all this thanks to teamwork with our Dealers and our Customers who, more and more every day, are giving full trust to the brand”.