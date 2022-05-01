The process of evolution that is overwhelming Alfa Romeo has led many enthusiasts to wonder what future it will have Giulia. The plans of the Biscione brand on a general level are clear: the range will only count 100% electric models starting from 2028, and will mainly focus on the SUV segment. This is why many have questioned Giulia’s future, although the company has confirmed the presence of the sedan in the future line-up of the brand. The real question is: will the new Giulia continue to convey the same sensations as today’s Giulia, or will it undergo such an evolution as to become in some ways unrecognizable?

The words reported by Larry’s Carscoops Dominiquethe CEO of the North American division of Alfa Romeo, leave room for different interpretations: “Sales of sedans in the mainstream sector have fallen precipitously, but volumes of premium sedans have held up and are still quite strong. We still believe that the sedan market is important, so the role the Giulia plays in the D sedan segment is important, and we will participate with the new generation of the model. As for the future, what Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said is that the definition of sedan is evolvingtherefore we will go hand in hand with that evolution of what a sedan is ”. In short, Alfa Romeo will adapt the new Giulia to what will be the market trends, and not vice versa.

At the moment there are two hypotheses of evolution of the Giulia being examined by the Biscione brand. The first would consist in the transformation of the sedan into a lowered sports crossoveralong the lines of what Subaru did with the WRX or Renault with the Arkana, while the second would consist in making the Giulia a sort of four-door coupe version of the next Stelvio, as Skoda did with the coupe version of the Enyaq SUV. At the moment it is only a matter of hypotheses, the only certainty concerns the uncertainty of Giulia’s future.