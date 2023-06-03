Artificial Intelligence is now being called upon for the most disparate questions and even the automotive sector has begun to ask AI what some of the cars that we will see on the road might be like in the coming years. The latest case is that of Alfa Romeo Giulia, with the technology that has tried to give us a first look at what could be the new generation of the Alfa sedan. In particular, software was used for this reconstruction Midjourney.

What the Alfa Romeo Giulia of the future could be like

This is not an immediate process but the result of a series of attempts made by analyzing what has been asked of the AI. The Alfa Romeo Giulia created by Artificial Intelligence however, it is very accurate, with several new elements compared to the current version of the model by the Arese-based car manufacturer. On the “digital” Giulia we find, for example, the handles flush with the bodywork, the air intakes on the sides, created behind the front wheel arches, not to mention the two tailpipes integrated into the diffuser and the rims with a dedicated design. Overall, this version of the Alfa Romeo car undoubtedly expresses a sharper and more aggressive design than the current version which is nonetheless particularly sporty.

An electric generation

An exercise in style which therefore may not have a direct impact in the future but is nonetheless fascinating. As far as the future generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia is concerned, there is still little official information at the moment, even if some elements have already emerged over the past few months. First, the new generation will be electric: the new Giulia EV will be equipped with an 800 V electrical architecture and will be born on the same STLA platform on which the new full electric generation of Peugeot 3008 will be built. This will allow the battery to be recharged, which should have a capacity of 100 kW very quickly, with the possibility of recovering from 10 to 80% of the range in just 18 minutes.

The autonomy of the future Alfa Romeo Giulia

As for autonomy, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia EV should guarantee at least 700 km of travel on a single charge. Beyond the Quadrifoglio version, various variants will then be proposed with an offer of trim levels similar to that adopted by the restyling and with the arrival of Tonale. The range should start with a powertrain of around 345 HP, with the Veloce instead coming to offer around 790 HP.