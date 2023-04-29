An exclusive ride through the streets of Milan for the only Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato. The one-off created by the well-known body shop in collaboration for the Biscione was taken to the asphalt of the Lombard capital after the ok from the owner and the company: thus a journey began which ended from the center of the Milanese city right in the Milanese atelier, where the car was the protagonist of a photo shoot alongside various memorabilia that have made the history of the Alfa Romeo brand.

The one-off Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato

The starting point is that of the Giulia Quadrifoglio, albeit powered by the vitaminized V6 of the GTAm and therefore capable of delivering 540 hp. Added to this is the short wheelbase, that short wheel base so dear to the British that is summed up in the acronym SWB and which crowned the dream of a German collector eager to transform his Quadrifoglio into something unique. Also collaborating in the stylistic development of this unique model is Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, the new pencil of the Arese-based car manufacturer.

When was the project born?

The idea was born in 2021 when the collaboration between Alfa Romeo and Zagato turned 100 (it had begun in 1921 with the TIPO G1): the Milanese Atelier has thus chosen to commemorate this important anniversary with the creation of a new model, a one-off that is inspired by the “SZ” with a front that re-proposes the 3+3 concept of the headlights widely proposed on the new Alfa Romeos, but also of the SZ of the 90s. The cab, entirely in carbon, re-proposes another characteristic element of the brand with the two humps on the roof in search of height reduction, improving aerodynamics without affecting internal ergonomics.

The changes to the original

Zagato has brought forward some specific modifications to the Giorgio platform, shortening the wheelbase by 12 cm, as well as the rear overhang which has instead dropped by 14 cm. There overall length it has therefore fallen below 440 cm, 25 cm less than the original Giulia Quadrifoglio. From the Giulia GTAm they arrive instead widened carriageways and also the 2.9 V6 biturbo engine which, as mentioned, delivers 540 HP. The bodywork was made of carbon fibre, the same material also used inside the passenger compartment where the manual gearbox stands out.