The presentation of Alfa Romeo Tonale has rekindled the enthusiasm around the Italian brand. After years of inaction and with a market that was struggling, the Arese brand needed a shake up and the arrival of the new SUV seems to have had the desired effect, at least on paper. However, fans are still clamoring for the Italian brand to remain faithful to its DNA and to present cars that can meet the needs of true Alfisti. Among the most requested there is undoubtedly a station wagon version of Alfa Romeo Giulia: the sedan remains mechanically one of the most popular in its segment and adding a variant with this type of body has always been a thing of some customers. A suggestion that found a glimmer in the words of Jean-Philippe Imparato, the CEO of the Biscione.

The French manager recently met the specialized press at the Pomigliano d’Arco plant, on whose lines Tonale will be born and spoke about future projects and how the Alfa range will change with the advent of the electric. After underlining how the transition is inevitable for the survival of a brand, highlighting that even the electric cars of the Biscione will have a soul that will recall the heritage of the Italian brand, Imparato answered a targeted question on the possibility of one day seeing a ‘Alfa Romeo Giulia Station Wagon. In fact, during the interview with MotorBox, Imparato said he was a possibility, talking about how the Giulia project is alive and how he intends to keep it going, confirming once and for all the new generation that will arrive in the coming years and that in fact it will be electric.

There new modular architecture of the Stellantis group it will allow for a versatile platform, which offers various possibilities, with the same number one as Alfa Romeo who wanted to underline how it can combine sportiness and station wagon layout. No official confirmation of course but an opening that could stimulate the expectation of fans in view of the arrival of the future Giulia.