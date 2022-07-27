First unveiled images of the restyling of Alfa Romeo Giulia. The facelift of the sedan of the Biscione had been expected for several months and after seeing some photos of the renewed version of Stelvio here too this model with some updates has been pinched by spy photographers. In reality, the Alfa Romeo Giulia that has been immortalized in some shots that appeared on social networks is presented with the uniform of the State Police, underlining the fact that the official debut of the updated version could be closer than expected.

The photos shared on Instagram from the page Alfaromeo.it they show in particular the face of Giulia and the side. One of the most obvious details of this restyling is undoubtedly the update of the optical groups, with the three-element lighting signature that debuted on the Alfa Romeo Tonale which will also return to the Alfa Romeo sedan. On the bodywork it is then noted how even the livery of the police forces has undergone some changes compared to the past, with the tricolor motif that crosses the bonnet and extends on the sides with a different white section when compared with the current Police Panthers. The photos of the new Giulia they seem to have been taken inside a workshop, next to other steering wheels. No shots of the interiors are available but it is likely that some changes also involve the setting of the dashboard with the integration of some technologies of the infotainment system also from Tonale. Going back out of the cockpit, it is possible that the restyling of Giulia also involves the rear part, again as regards the optical groups with the integration of full LED headlights.

As for the range of engines, the facelift of the Alfa Romeo sedan it should also be accompanied by the debut on the range of this model (and Stelvio) of the mild-hybrid engines that will accompany this car until 2027, the year in which the new generation should arrive on the road.