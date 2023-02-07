Elegance and technology are perfectly combined in Alfa Romeo Giulia, protagonist of our preview test drive, which finally gets a makeover with a restyling that is not too invasive but still bears some substantial innovations that modernize the Alfa sedan. A lot of time has passed since 2016 and despite the small improvements made with the annual updates, it was time for a facelift that could align this model with the main market competitors. We tested the new Alfa Romeo Giulia starting from the Museum of Arese, emblem of the Biscione and temple that preserves all the brand’s heritage, alternating at the wheel of the sedan and also of the Stelvio, protagonist at the same time of a substantial restyling.

Starting from the main stylistic novelties, on Alfa Romeo Giulia restyling the full LED Adaptive Matrix headlights with 3+3 design, borrowed from the Tonale, make their debut. Compared to the compact SUV, however, the three semi-circular shapes have a more classic silhouette, at the same time recalling the traditional models of the Arese brand, such as the RZ, the SZ Zagato, the Proteo but also the Brera. Also renewed is the front grille as well as the air intakes and trefoil, treated with a revised texture and a new frame. Returning for a moment to the optical groups, the new lights boast two cutting-edge technologies such as the Adaptive Front Lighting System, which provides continuous adjustment of the low beams based on speed and specific driving conditions, and the Glare-Free High Beam Segmented Technology which, in low light conditions, automatically detects frontal traffic and / or in the opposite direction to avoid glare from other cars. The luminous signature is then also able to offer a welcome sequence when the car is opened. At the rear, however, the LED headlights boast a smoked treatment with a glossy black finish.

The technological leap is then evident inside the passenger compartment, where we find the new fully digital instrumentation: behind the steering wheel, in fact, a 12.3″ TFT display has been introduced for the “telescope” dashboard with a dedicated layout that can be chosen from three different options that look at modernity and tradition: Evolvedwhich represents the design vision of the Alfa Romeos of the future by enhancing the central area of ​​the screen while maintaining the 2 side quadrants. Relax, with a specific focus on comfort, free from detailed vehicle information and characterized by the absence of the 2 dials. In the end Heritage, which is inspired by the brand’s iconic models from the 60s and 70s, with distinctive details such as the inverted numbers on the end of the speedometer. At the center of the dashboard we still find the infotainment system display which has undergone an upgrade with the possibility of receiving Over-The-Air updates and access to the Alfa Connect Services platform which allows you to remotely control some car functions such as opening/closing the doors or switching on the lights.

On Alfa Romeo Giulia there is no hybrid as feared in the months prior to the debut of the restyling, with the range remaining faithful to diesel and petrol in anticipation of the total revolution that will take place with the next generation, fully electric. The range of engines therefore includes the 2.2 Turbodiesel unit with power ratings of 160 HP and 450 Nm of torque and 210 HP and 470 Nm of maximum torque, with Q4 rear or all-wheel drive, always combined with the 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox or the petrol 2.0 turbo with 280 bhp and 400 Nm of maximum torque always with AT8 gearbox, Q4 all-wheel drive and torque converter. In this case the performances speak of a shot from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and a maximum speed of 240 km/h. In the case of the diesel options instead, performance went from 0-100 km/h in 8.1 seconds and a top speed of 220 km/h for the 160 HP variant and 0-100 km/h in 6.8 seconds with top speed of 235 km/h for the top of the 210 HP diesel range.

The confirmation of the Giorgio platform was fundamental, which before integration into the Stellantis architecture system still guarantees Giulia (and Stelvio) the driving dynamics that have distinguished the Alfa sedan up to now. The Q4 version in Veloce trim level with the 280 HP petrol engine immediately shows character, confirming the dynamic goodness of this project: the steering is always precise and well balanced, with the car remaining glued to the asphalt even when negotiating hairpin bends more decisive. Playing with the ZF in sequential mode, you can appreciate all the reactivity of the 2.0 turbo, exploiting the full potential of the steering wheel paddles.

The fittings there are four, Super, Sprint, Ti and Veloce, in addition to the Competizione which represents a special version with unprecedented details such as Alfa Active Suspension electronically controlled shock absorbers, red Brembo brake calipers, tinted rear windows and leather interior with red stitching in contrast and specific logo on the headrest. The price list of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia starts at 47,050 euros for the Super with the 160 HP diesel and goes up to 66,050 euros for the 280 HP 2.0 turbo petrol in Competizione trim.