The maximum expression of Biscione’s sporting DNA. This is what the Quadrifoglio range embodies and in particular Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, protagonist of our preview test, the sedan from the Italian Stellantis brand which is also renewed in its high-performance version. In the year of the centenary of this symbol so important for the history of Arese, the Giulia Quadrifoglio enjoys small stylistic adjustments that bring it into line with the rest of the Alfa Romeo models, while still guaranteeing the same driving emotion and a little more power than it never hurts. We were Balocco for the test drive on the track and on the road. So let’s discover it together.

Renewed style

As with the standard version, the Giulia Quadrifoglio is also renewed from the point of view of external design with the stylistic features that first characterized the Tonale and then the new versions of the Stelvio and the sedan. So we find ourselves at the front Full LED Matrix headlights with 3+3 layout. This choice, as well as from a stylistic point of view, offers an improvement in terms of safety with the anti-glare system and optimal lighting. Lightweight materials then characterize various elements of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio bodywork, such as the side skirts, the bonnet and the spoiler. The burnished five-hole rims hide red brake calipers, measuring 19”.

The interiors of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

The sporty soul is also reflected in the passenger compartment. With leather and Alcantara which embellish the steering wheel, seats and other interior elements. To these is then added carbon with the innovative 3D finish. Behind the steering wheel we find the 12.3” TFT instrument panel, another new feature of this version of the Giulia Quadrifoglio. The main screen has three layouts available, Evolved, Relax and Heritage to which is added the Race, specific for the high performance variants. In this case you can display the tachometer, speedometer and shiftlight when using the car in sequential mode.

The V6 of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

The heart of the new sedan with the Quadrifoglio always remains the powerful 2.9 V6 engine derived from Ferrari, increased in this case to 520 HP, an increase of 10 HP more than the previous version. An increase obtained by working on the pressure in the chamber and on the electronics. The torque remains unchanged, at 600 Nm with performances that speak of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h which is consumed in 3.9 seconds and a maximum speed which reaches 307 km/h.

The mechanical innovations

Compared to the past, it arrives the mechanical self-locking differential, a technical solution that comes from the GTA, and which helps to improve traction, regulating torque transfer and increasing the stability of the car, particularly when cornering, as well as agility. Here we find a pull response of 35% and release response of 50%. The suspension set up has also been revised, with a significant improvement in roll stiffness. At the front we find the double triangle with semi-virtual steering axis while at the rear there is the multilink. The software for the shock absorbers is also new and features a new calibration.

How is the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio going?

On Balocco’s Alfa Romeo Track we were immediately able to test the already well-known qualities of this high-performance sedan with the green Quadrifoglio clearly printed on the bodywork, setting the Alfa DNA selector to Dynamic to immediately request a quicker steering, accelerator and set-up response, as well as requiring less invasive electronic controls. And so on the mixed we can see all the reactivity and disarming simplicity with Giulia Quadrifoglio can be taken almost to the limit. Curve after curve you become more and more familiar with the car and you can also notice the millimetric precision on exit, with the possibility of unleashing the song of the V6 as soon as you progressively press on the accelerator pedal. Even when braking, the new Giulia Quadrifoglio is able to offer the safety necessary to tackle the Alfa Romeo Track more brilliantly, presenting excellent stopping ability even when it reaches longer distances.

Price and conclusions

Therefore, taking advantage of the experience acquired with the GTA and thanks to the contribution of the drivers in the development phase, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has been further improved while maintaining that innate sportiness that has distinguished this model since its launch. The Arese car manufacturer has thus once again raised the bar for this model which fully embodies the sporting soul of the brand, a sedan to be tamed and fully savored, curve after curve, aware that soon all this could be just a distant memory. Orders for the high-performance sedan are already open, with the price of Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio which starts from 95,300 euros.