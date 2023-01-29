There is a discrete gap between 307 km/h and 269 km/h but it is equally a respectable speed if we consider that it was touched by a road car, albeit developed to be an extreme sedan. Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio confirms that it is one of the best-performing models in its category, reaching the aforementioned 269 km/h during a test on the motorway. However, no scandal or madness of some tycoon (perhaps you remember the story of the entrepreneur and his Bugatti) but a test carried out by the experts of AutoTopNL, a YouTube channel that has accustomed us to exciting videos in which the cars are put to the test in extreme.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio was thus pushed at full speed on the Autobahn, the German motorway, on a stretch where there are no speed limits, with the camera mounted inside the car which allows you to follow the progress of the road in real time. high-performance sedan from the Arese-based car manufacturer as it speeds along the lane of the motorway section. Turning up the volume of the video you can also fully appreciate the whole sound of this specimen, equipped with the Akrapovic exhaust system that enhances the sound of the engine that drives the Giulia Quadrifoglio. This Alfa Romeo model is indeed equipped with a 2.9 liter V6 engine capable of delivering 510 HP and 600 Nm of maximum torque, combined with classic rear-wheel drive and the 8-speed ZF automatic transmission.

Numbers that allow it to cover the shot from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds and to exceed 300 km/h of top speed. Except for the limited series GTA and GTAm, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio currently represents the maximum expression in terms of performance of the Biscione, waiting to find out what the future (electric) flagship that will arrive in 2027 will be like and promises up to 1,000 HP in Quadrifoglio configuration.