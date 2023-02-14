The renewal of Alfa Romeo Giulia for MY 2024 will also extend to the version Four-leaf clover, the most performing of the range. Witness the disguised prototype of the Alfa sedan recently tested on the road: the black and white camouflage placed around the headlights, it is a clear indication of the restyling work carried out by the Arese brand, while the evident layer of dust covering the car suggests that the prototype was tested in all conditions.

However, the focus of this version of the Alfa Romeo Giulia will be dedicated to the performance, which in terms of engine specifications will remain unchanged compared to the current Quadrifoglio: under the bonnet the 2.9-litre direct injection biturbo V6 which delivers 503 HP of overall power and 600 Nm of maximum torque travels towards confirmation. According to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops, it cannot be excluded that the engine of the next Giulia Quadrifoglio will be tuned to the same level as the limited edition GTA and GTAm, which means that it could potentially increase the maximum power of the sports sedan at 533 hp. On the other hand, there is no doubt about traction and transmission: regardless of the horses released by the engine, rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission will be offered in combination.