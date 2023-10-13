.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

Arrives in Alfa Romeo dealerships there new Giulia “Quadrifoglio” with the engine 2.9 V6 enhanced to 520 HP and combined with mechanical self-locking differential. This is an important technical measure which, thanks to specific fine-tuning deriving from the design experience of Giulia GTAhelps to improve the car’s behavior and traction, optimizing the couple transfer, increasing stability, agility and cornering speed. In addition to these technical innovations, on the new Quadrifoglio we find all the aesthetic features that debuted on the restyling of the Giulia.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio with 520 HP

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio features an enhanced version from 510 to 520 HP of the engine V6 2.9 twin pipederived from Ferrari, combined with the mechanical self-locking rear differential.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023

The sports car confirms its dynamism above all thanks to its lightness, due to the use of ultra-light materials like aluminum for the engine and carbon fiber for the driveshaft, hood, spoiler and side skirts.

New Giulia Quadrifoglio

On the Giulia the active aerodynamics remain with the Carbon front splitter: when activated it controls the quality of air flow that passes under the vehicle, increasing stability and performance. Finally, the exhaust system Akrapovich, which gives the exhaust an unmistakable sound.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio as it is

Outside, the new Giulia Quadrifoglio is renewed especially at the front with i “3+3” projectors and adaptive Full-LED Matrix headlights. The circles stand out on the side 19” 5-hole burnished sports alloy and the very sporty ones red brake calipers. The available liveries are: Rosso Etna, Verde Montreal, Blu Misano, Grigio Vesuvio, Nero Vulcano and Rosso Alfa (non-metallic).

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

The same sporty character is found in the passenger compartment, where the exclusive combination of black skin and Alcantara (optional). The dashboard, central tunnel and door panels feature an innovative finish in real three-dimensional carbon. The steering wheel is covered in leather and Alcantara with black stitching and carbon fiber inserts.

Race instrumentation

On board the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio the driver has the 12.3″ TFT screen completely digital, which provides access to all information about the car and parameters relating to autonomous driving technologies.

Instrument cluster with 12.3″ TFT screen

In addition to the three layouts available across the entire Alfa Romeo range (Evolved, Relax and Heritage), Quadrifoglio introduces the exclusive configuration “Race”with tachometer, speedometer and shiftlight for manual driving.

Price, how much does the Giulia Quadrifoglio cost

The price of the Giulia Quadrifoglio is 95,300 euros. The promotional cost drops to 85,870 euros by joining the Stellantis Financial Services loan from 790 euros per month and 19,898 euros in advance.

Giulia Quadrifoglio on the track

You can also drive the Giulia Quadrifoglio by opting for the formula Leasys rental all inclusive starting from 1,049 euros per month (excluding VAT), with a advance payment of 9,999 euros (VAT excluded), for 48 months and 40,000 km.

👉 Giulia Quadrifoglio: 95,300 euros

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

Dimensions and weight

Length: 463 cm

Width: 187 cm

Height: 142 cm

Pace: 282 cm

Luggage compartment: 480 L

Tank: 58 L

Weight: 1620 kg

Motor

Fuel: petrol

Rear-wheel Drive

Automatic gearbox

Displacement: 2.9 L / 2,891 cm 3

Power: 520 HP / 382 kW

Maximum torque: 600 Nm at 2,500 rpm

Engine and Performance

Maximum speed: 307.0 km/h

Acceleration: 3.9s (0-100km/h)

Environmental class: Euro 6D

CO2 emissions: 228 g/km

Autonomy: 600 km

Consumption: 10.1 L/100 km

Photo Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

