Arrives in Alfa Romeo dealerships there new Giulia “Cloverleaf” with the engine 2.9 V6 boosted to 520 HP and combined with mechanical limited slip differential. It is an important technical expedient which, thanks to a specific set-up deriving from the design experience of Julia GTAhelps to improve the car’s behavior and traction, optimizing the couple transfer, increasing stability, agility and cornering speed. In addition to these technical innovations, on the new Quadrifoglio we find all the aesthetic features that made their debut on the Giulia restyling.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio with 520 HP

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio mounts an enhanced version from 510 to 520 hp of the engine V6 2.9 twin-pipederived from Ferrari, combined with the mechanical self-locking rear differential.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023

The sports car confirms its dynamism above all thanks to the lightness, due to the use of ultralight materials such as aluminum for the engine and the carbon fiber for the propeller shaft, bonnet, spoiler and side skirts.

New Giulia Quadrifoglio

On the Giulia the active aerodynamics remain with the carbon front splitter: when activated, it controls the quality of the airflow passing under the vehicle, increasing stability and performance. Finally, the exhaust system Akrapovich, which gives the exhaust an unmistakable sound.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio as it is

Outside, the new Giulia Quadrifoglio is renewed above all at the front with the “3+3” projectors and the adaptive Full-LED Matrix headlights. The circles stand out laterally 19” 5-hole burnished sports alloy and the sporty ones red brake calipers. The available liveries are: Etna Red, Montreal Green, Misano Blue, Vesuvius Grey, Vulcano Black and Alfa Red (non-metallic).

New Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023

The same sporty character is found in the passenger compartment, where the exclusive combination of black skin and Alcantara (optional). The dashboard, central tunnel and door panels feature an innovative finish in true three-dimensional carbon. The steering wheel is covered in leather and Alcantara with black stitching and carbon fiber inserts.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Race instrumentation

On board the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio the driver has the 12.3″ TFT screen fully digital, providing access to all vehicle information and parameters related to autonomous driving technologies.

Instrument cluster with 12.3″ TFT screen

In addition to the three layouts available across the entire Alfa Romeo range (Evolved, Relax and Heritage), Quadrifoglio introduces the exclusive configuration “Race”with tachometer, speedometer and shiftlight for manual driving.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio price

The price of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is 95,300 euroswhich descends to 85,870 euros taking advantage of the launch promotion, valid until July 31, 2023.

Photo Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

