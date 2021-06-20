E.in guy by maiden name? A lady from the bodybuilding studio? No matter! We don’t drive this Alfa Romeo to determine gender, but rather for a journey back in time from burgeoning electromobility. Not in the future, but in the past. Because the origin of this Giulia GTAm goes back to the sixties.

At that time, racing engineers slimmed down the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT and upgraded their engine vigorously. The Giulia GTA was born, one of the most successful touring cars of its time. An everyday car that won the race. Following this pattern, Alfa’s engineers have recently taken on the Giulia Quadrifoglio, put it on a diet, missed it numerous aerodynamic aids and tickled the 2.9-liter V6 biturbo engine developed with the support of Ferrari thanks to new engine electronics, higher boost pressure and revised Akrapovic titanium exhaust system 540 hp. At the end a wildly spoiled touring car in lightweight construction stands in front of us. Only 500 numbered units are to be created, including the uncompromising GTAm with race track and road approval. He weighs another 50 kilos less. In it we begin our journey through time.

Although the GTAm remains a four-door, there are no seats in the rear. A roll cage, helmet rack and fire extinguisher travel with you. The racing bucket seats made of carbon can only be adjusted lengthways. Seat heating nil. Textile loops as door openers. This GTAm is not for warm showerers.

First gear and go. Passers-by turn their heads, road users ahead look into the rear-view mirrors. Accompanied by the sounds of fanfare, generated by the newly designed exhaust system with flap system and tailpipes screwed in the center of the carbon diffuser, the 1580 kilogram light GTAm pushes hard. It goes to 100 km / h in 3.6 seconds, significantly faster than in the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S and BMW M3 CS.









The elemental force is portioned by the well-known ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, transmitted to the rear axle by a carbon fiber cardan shaft. GTA and GTAm are the only series sedans in the world to have wheels with central locking. Carbon springs, harder shock absorbers and chassis bearings contribute to dry driving comfort. The sharp steering inspires and allows extremely precise steering in curves, which the GTAm spurts through as if on rails and without noticeable side tilt.

The fact that committed pilots can safely live out their play instinct is not least thanks to the ensemble of the wing and tail unit. It increases the downforce of the significantly lighter body. In addition to the engine and chassis components, the doors are also made of aluminum. The bonnet, roof, front bumpers and wheel arch extensions at the front and rear are made of carbon fiber.

Despite being inspired by times that are long behind us, the Giulia GTAm is not a thing of the past. The infotainment includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Electronic helpers on board ensure that the vehicle is kept in the lane, monitoring blind spots, recognizing traffic signs and adaptively controlling the speed. All at an exorbitantly high price. While the Giulia Quadrifoglio with 510 hp is available for 79,000 euros, the wild GTAm costs 178,000 euros. Your GTA sister model requires a whopping 5000 euros less.

Whether such nice additions as a fireproof racing suit, a helmet in GTA design, gloves, racing driver’s shoes and a dust cover for the good piece can comfort you over the painfully high price is an open question.