To get straight to the point: there is actually very little about this ‘new’ Giulia that is really new or fresh. Yes, it has new headlights and a refreshed instrument panel. But that’s about it. And yet this minimally refreshed Italian is a welcome guest.

You would expect that a refreshed model is also made a bit future-proof with – let’s just name something – hybrid technology. No, this Giulia is available with a good old petrol or diesel engine. If you opt for the petrol, you get a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 280 hp and four-wheel drive as standard. There is no other taste.

There are different trim levels, of which the Competizione is the most expensive. And the most beautiful, although there is a matter of taste. The renewed Giulia received – just like the simultaneously facelifted Stelvio – a new set of LED headlights, a different grille, new blinkers and fresh rear lights. All more in line with the design path that Alfa has taken with the Tonale.

What else has changed on the Giulia?

It all looks good and it really gives these models, which have been around for a year or so, a more modern appearance. If you opt for the Competizione, you also get a nice set of 19-inch light metal – take silver-colored rims instead of the fashionable black of today – that looks very good on the Giulia. But you already knew that.

A few things happened inside as well: here too the line that was started with the Tonale is continued. The old analog chimes of both the Giulia and the Stelvio have made way for a digital set of instruments. That means that you are no longer chasing a physical needle towards the red rev range, but a digital one.

But processed in two characteristic tubes, as you are used to from Alfa. A subtle retrotouch which works out well. And of course the appearance of your counters changes if you select a different driving mode (yep, the well-known DNA system).

The engines remain the same, and that’s okay

Nothing has changed in terms of technology. Both the powertrain and the chassis remain unchanged with this facelift. And there’s nothing annoying about that. The 280-hp four-cylinder is potent, smooth and comes with a pleasant roll. Especially if you let it wake up, with a push of the bright red start button on the steering wheel. You can sprint to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. If you keep your right foot down, your Giulia will only stop accelerating at 240 km/h. You will not reach the 260 km/h on your counter.

The renewed Giulia sends, just like the old one, tight, sharp and sporty. We actually have nothing to criticize about the chassis, everything works and is nicely balanced. And the standard four-wheel drive also does its job well. Must be said: if you keep your enthusiasm in check a bit, the Alfa mainly leans on its rear wheels.

Final verdict of the renewed Alfa Romeo Giulia Competizione

You can call this modest update of an actually somewhat older animal cowardly. But if you keep in mind that Alfa will no longer be making new cars with a combustion engine in four years’ time, then this minimal facelift of a fine peppered sedan with a fine four-cylinder is suddenly quite welcome. As if the Italians want to make it clear to us: enjoy it even more while you still can.

Specifications of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Competizione (2023)

Engine

1,995 cc

four-cylinder turbo

280 hp @ 5,250 rpm

400 Nm @ 2,250 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

100 km/h in 5.2 seconds

top 240 km/h

Consumption (average)

8.0 l/100km

CO2 emissions 182 g/km

Dimensions

4,650×1,860x

1,450 mm (lxwxh)

2,820mm (wheelbase)

>1,545kg

58 l (petrol)

480 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 76,000 (NL)

€57,250 (B)