Giulia and Giulietta are two models that have represented a lot for Alfa Romeo, but to which one has been reserved diametrically opposite future. Because while the first will be a protagonist on the global automotive scene for many years, for the second there seems to be no hope: the latest lights in this sense have been extinguished by the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Imparato, who made it clear that the return of a compact sedan in the Biscione range at the moment it is not a priority also considering the imminent debut of the equally compact Tonale SUV. “For that segment there is the Tonale, which will be a global product, while the Giulietta was only a product for the European market. And we want to be global “he specified.

A completely different speech for Giulia instead: after it undergoes a slight restyling together with the Stelvio SUV, the sedan of the Arese brand will be unveiled in the new generation in 100% electric version. “We will not become an SUV brand, I will not give up models like Giulia – Learned learned – The next generation of the sedan will be 100% electric, as will all the Alphas sold starting from 2027: because this is the technology that best matches premium cars ”. The first rumors concerning the EV variant of Giulia have circulated on Carscoops: most likely it will be based on the STLA Medium architecture rather than on a modified version of the Giorgio platform, which will instead be at the base of the Maserati Grecale Folgore. Furthermore, it could debut in a high-performance version as well quatrefoilalthough the specifics of the model still remain an unknown.

Step by step, by 2027 Alfa Romeo’s all-electric range is expected to include a total of seven models: the two compact SUVs Brennero and Tonale, the Giulia midsize sedan, the Stelvio SUV larger than the previous two, and three other models whose names remain unknown, two large SUVs and a large flagship sedan.