Vallelunga is confirmed as the native circuit for electrification: this weekend the first round of Pure ETCR, the new championship for electric tourism, took place on the track of the Piero Taruffi racetrack. A conversion process that, while waiting for the dedicated platforms, started with road cars. It is the case of Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris, which saw intense work for two years to transform the Alfa sedan into a 680 hp electric car.

Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR, here is the 670 HP electric car

“It was a very demanding job – begins Michela Cerruti, operational director of the Milanese team – even just transforming a car with a traditional engine into an electric car constitutes several difficulties starting with the chassis that is completely revolutionized to accommodate this racing kit plus the battery, which are supplied by WSC and which is the same for all cars. It includes inverters, motors, the cooling system and the battery. Even just to accommodate all of this, the chassis is cut, eliminating what is not needed to transform a classic Giulia into an ETCR car. “

Mille Miglia 2021, Alfa Romeo triumphs in the Freccia Rossa

One of the most interesting points is undoubtedly the one related to accumulators: “They are batteries that come from Williams Advanced Engineering, have a capacity of 68 kWh and have a maximum peak of 500 kW (about 680 hp). The recharging system uses an infrastructure provided by Enel X and generally you enter the track with 95% battery and reach around 25-30% at the end of the sessions scheduled for the championship. In the end, the machines all go to recharge together with the Energy Station and it takes about less than an hour to reach the target. ”

The development of the ETCR car however, it happened in a different way to what usually happens in the world of motorsport, where innovations are transported on the road thanks to the experience on the track. In the case of Romeo Ferraris’s Giulia (as well as for the other cars in the race), the technology exchange was bidirectional: “Let’s say it is a trend that motorsport has been following in recent years – continued Michela Cerruti – We are looking more and more at the road market and we are trying to go in a direction that is more closely linked to the present than the future and that we can see on the roads every day. The technologies are however slightly different but there is a lot of affinity between the racing product and the road one, especially as regards the other brands present in the championship. “