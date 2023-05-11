We all remember the beautiful Alfa Romeo GT Juniorwhich in 1966 debuted its own engine 1,300 ccwhich was sold at the price of 1,792,800 lire! Right from the start, it won the interest of many lovers of the “Biscione” becoming, over time, one of the most beautiful and sought-after cars in history.

Alfa Romeo GT Junior, characteristics

The real strength was the weight / power ratio with his 89 HP for a weight of suns 930kg: very easy to handle, with a sporty set-up that also allowed it to be used on a daily basis.

Alfa Romeo GT Junior historic sports car from 1966

Later it was also proposed in the version 115 hp “racer”. and by the weight of 745kg with a top speed approaching i 185 km/h.

Restomod Alfa Romeo Giulia

More and more nostalgic nowadays buy vintage cars in order to restore them and bring them back to their former glory. However, many times we try to combine the past with modernity and new technologies. This practice is called RestModthrough retrofit kits.

The Alfa Romeo GT is back in an electric key

GT Electric, characteristics

There Toteman Italian company, thus ventured into the creation of the Gt Electricone electric supercar in carbon fiber from over 600 HP and 1,100 Nmwhich takes up, to all intents and purposes, the style of the old one Alfa Giulia GTA.

Electric Alfa Romeo GT front Electric Alfa Romeo GT rear view Electric Alfa Romeo GT grille and front lights Rear Alfa Romeo GT electric Rear LED light Alfa Romeo GT electric Electric Alfa Romeo GT cockpit steering wheel Electric Alfa Romeo GT passenger compartment pedals Alfa Romeo GT electric carbon fiber seat Alfa Romeo Giulia Totem GT Electric

There Totem Gt Electric it has a totally redesigned carbon fiber monocoque chassis, with 17-inch wheels and adjustable MacPherson suspension. The chassis was built around the single piece obtained from the historic donor car, an Alfa Romeo Giulia GT which offers its front firewall (between engine and passenger compartment) and original chassis number.

Video Alfa GT electric by Totem (Resomod)

Aesthetically it is hard to notice the differences with the old Alfa from the 70swere it not for the changed proportions and the introduction of circular LED lights instead of the rectangular ones used in the past.

The electric Alfa Romeo GT is equipped with a 50.4 kWh lithium battery

As far as the engine is concerned, everything has been focused, obviously on a electric motor powered by one 81 kWh lithium battery. The company declares aautonomy of about 400-500 kmwe can certainly confirm at least 340 km with summer temperatures (in winter the autonomy of electric cars is reduced by 10/15%) and a calm pace and at least 180/220 are also guaranteed with a gsports guide on winding roads. The battery can be recharged in AC to the power of 7 kW and supports the fast charging in direct current up to 90 kW.

Alfa Romeo GT Electric, performance

The rear-wheel drive Alfa GT Electric features an engine that has been around for over 600 HP and 1,100 Nm which allows it to have screaming performances with one click from 0 to 100 in just 2.7 seconds and a maximum speed of 210 km/h. The Gt also adopts a internal roll cage which protects the two occupants, wrapped by seats in carbon fiber and leather made to measure according to the customer’s taste.

The electric Alfa Romeo GT sprints from o to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds

The car is produced in limited edition in only 20 specimens that the lucky customer will be able to customize to his liking.

GT Electric price, how much does the restomod cost

The price of this Alfa Romeo GT restomod is approx 500,000 euros. The first definitive example of the 20 planned was delivered to the first customer.

Electric Alfa Romeo GT photo

