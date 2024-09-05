Alfa Romeo’s consolidation on the market continues. The Arese brand takes advantage of a good performance by Giulia and Stelvio in August, with the two models recording growth of 1.9 and 1.4% respectively compared to the previous year, with a market share of 5.4% and 3.4% if compared to what was achieved in the same period of 2023.

Junior’s arrival

These results have certainly been contributed to by both the Quadrifoglio versions of both models and the global special series of the Tributo Italiano range. The success of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio paves the way for the expansion of the Biscione range, which has set an Open Doors event for the debut of the new Junior on the weekend of 21 and 22 September. The new model marks the return of the Italian global brand to the B segment, the most important in Italy and Europe. The new compact sports car has already collected over a thousand orders in Italy alone and achieved great success during the Roadshows that, from 12 June to 12 July, involved 49 Alfa Romeo showrooms and approximately 9,000 guests with “one to one” appointments and special evenings.

Alfa Romeo’s Satisfaction

“The new Junior is available in hybrid and electric configurations – commented Raffaello Russo, Country Manager of Alfa Romeo Italia – The range currently consists of the two entry-level versions Junior Hybrid and Junior Electric, equipped with the 136 HP hybrid and 156 HP electric engines respectively, and the exclusive Junior Speciale, the top-of-the-range launch version that combines sportiness, technology and comfort in a unique configuration. In addition, the new 100% electric Junior 280 Veloce will soon be added.“.