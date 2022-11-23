We will never see a hybrid version of Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. The electrification on the two Alfa models will not be partial but total, with the arrival of the full electric powertrain on the next generation. No plug-in hybrid as with Tonale but not even 48 V mild-hybrid technology as has repeatedly emerged in recent months. The hybrid wouldn’t do for neither of the two models and so their future will be from EV, as confirmed by Daniel Guzzafame, product manager for the Arese-based car manufacturer.

During an interview given to the Australian magazine Car Expertthe Stellantis brand manager underlined the obvious difficulties that there would be in adopting “on tap” technical solutions on Giulia or Stelvio: “To have a PHEV, we would have to completely retool the Giorgio platform” explained Guzzafame. “That would be a very expensive operation.” Architecture therefore it would not be suitable for this type of technology or rather the modifications to be made would have industrial costs too high to be justified as they would be passed on to end users, further raising the price lists of two cars which, although equipped with engaging driving dynamics, have never really hit the market as expected. Added to this are the taxation policies present in some regions and which are directly linked to the CO2 emitted by the vehicle: “In France – continued Guzzafame – the 280 HP Stelvio pays taxes that go beyond what people are willing to spend”.

The game would not have been worth the candle even with the mild-hybrid, awaited with the restyling presented in recent weeks. Also in this case the MHEV would have had a minimal impact on emissions which would have entailed only an increase in the final cost. No hybrid therefore for the sedan and the SUV which after 2024 (the date of the last Alfa also equipped with an internal combustion engine) could arrive on the market with a new generation exclusively electric.