Alfa Romeo presents the special series of Giulia and Stelvio Estrema to Hinwilin the headquarters ofAlfa Romeo F1 Team. This top-of-the-range version comes with even sportier features, incorporating elements of the super sports car quatrefoil. From a technical point of view, it is offered in combination with the 280 HP 2.0 Turbo petrol and 210 HP 2.2 Turbo Diesel engines and the all-wheel drive Q4.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Estrema, characteristics

The Model Year 2022 of Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio is also offered in the sportiest version Extremewhich joins the existing ones Super Business, Sprint, Ti And Fast. Estrema is positioned at the top of the range with a nod to the super sporty version Quatrefoil.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio extreme special series

From a technical point of view, they are in fact standard active suspensions that thanks to the ability to adapt in real time to the conditions of the route together with the driving style.

The control system, “Alfa active Suspension”manages suspensions and shock absorbers in constant interaction with the CDC (Chassis domain control) and with the DNA by calibrating its intervention according to the selected modality.

The Alfa Romeo extreme special series have active suspensions and a self-locking differential as standard

Always standard on “EXTREMA” we have the self-locking differential which guarantees high stability and control in all grip conditions. It distributes torque and traction even when exiting corners and at high speeds and acceleration.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Estrema, exterior features

On the exterior of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio in the special series Estrema la carbon fiber is present on the mirrors and on the front trilobe. Dark tones for the specific “EXTREME” badge on the bumper, alloy wheels – 19 “on the Giulia and 21” on the Stelvio and black brake calipers.

19 “alloy wheels on Giulia and 21” on Stelvio

The same strong sporting connotation is found inside, where the carbon fiber finishes and the i seats in Alcantaraa unique material that combines the reasons of aesthetics and functionality. Red contrast stitching combined with leather inserts, they give sportiness and exclusivity to the dashboard, seats, steering wheel and gearbox.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Extreme prices

The prices of the special series Alfa Romeo Estrema start from 67,600 euros for Giulia and 75,400 euros for Stelvio.

Giulia and Stelvio “EXTREMA” are equipped with engines 2.0 Turbo petrol with 280 HP or 2.2 Turbo Diesel with 210 HPboth combined with the 8-speed automatic transmission and the all-wheel drive Q4.

Photo Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio EXTREME

