Pending the restyling that should renew both models currently in the range, they have been unveiled the 2022 versions of Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. The two cars renewed for the new year were presented in France although the updates should be applied to the line-up on sale throughout Europe, effectively unifying the price lists for the Old Continent. The first innovations concern the fittings, with the standard equipment that is already richer from the Super set-up that will unite both Giulia and Stelvio as entry level. In this case, the plate for wireless charging of the smartphone, the Adaptive Cruise Control, the aluminum finishes, the sports steering wheel as well as the gear lever, the dark roof lining, the ambient lights.

On the Alfa Romeo Giulia there will also be the bumper and the twin-terminal exhaust typical of the Veloce version. The range will therefore be much simpler for both models, with the most classic set-ups Super and Ti to which the sportier Sprint and Veloce will be added. At the top of both declinations there will always be the Quadrifoglio version. The streamlining of the range will now lead to 3 options available on the Giulia range, 5 on the Stelvio and 6 on the Quadrifoglio. 6 types of rims on Giulia and 7 on Stelvio (2 choices maximum per finish), 10 exterior colors 2 upholstery in fabric or Alfatec fabric and 3 colors of leather (depending on the finish and type of seats): black, red or tobacco , with the disappearance of full grain leather. The customization packs will instead be three: Veloce environment package only on Sprint (Sport leather upholstery; electric seat package and winter package including heated seats and steering wheel), Autonomous Driving Package which allows access to level 2 autonomous driving (blind spot detection with corrective action; of fatigue; recognition of road signs combined with cruise control; lane maintenance system; semi-automatic driving assistance in heavy traffic and on the motorway) and finally the Premium interior package only on Veloce (leather dashboard; Harman Kardon audio system with speaker and subwoofer).

There range of engines, all compliant with Euro 6D Full standards, remains substantially identical to that of Giulia and Stelvio MY21. The sedan will be offered in the 160, 190 or 210 HP 2.2 Diesel versions with Q4 all-wheel drive. Among the petrol engines we find the 2.0 engine, available with 200 HP or 280 HP Q4 power. The 280 HP petrol variant leaves the range. Stelvio instead boasts 160 HP 2.2 Diesel engines (rear-wheel drive) or 190 HP Q4 and 210 Q4 or 200 and 280 HP Q4 petrol engines. Instead, the 190 HP diesel version disappears.