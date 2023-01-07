The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be among the novelties that the Alfa Romeo will bring on the road in 2023 but also on this occasion the model of the Stellantis brand will not have the wait Sportwagon version, a declination of bodywork that many enthusiasts would have liked but which never materialised. The car manufacturer from Arese has in fact announced the restyling of its sedan, anticipating its design and contents in the last months of last year in view of the commercial debut which will take place in February without however reserving particular surprises for a model that is destined to change radically with the second generation which will arrive no earlier than 2026 and with an exclusively electric power supply.

In the meantime, however, there are those who still wanted to imagine how it could have been the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Sportwagon, taking up the elements of the facelift and adapting them to the wagon bodywork. The most recent example is the one created by Sugar Design in which the innovations we will see on the new Giulia are clearly visible, starting with the new front light clusters (which will also make their debut on the restyling of the Stelvio), borrowed from the Alfa Romeo Tonale. Sugar Design then added some that recall the heritage of the brand, retracing the tradition of Alfa sedans with some elements.

A fantasy that unfortunately will remain so at the moment given that a Sportwagon version of Giulia does not seem foreseen despite the versatility of the platforms that Stellantis offers. However, this would mean abandoning the Giorgio first or better modifying it even before electrification arrives. However, we remind you that the restyling of the new Giulia includes i 3+3 Full-LED Adaptive Matrix modules integrate daytime light and dynamic direction indicators with the introduction of two sophisticated technologies: the “Adaptive Front Lighting System”, which provides continuous adjustment of the dipped beam headlights based on speed and specific driving conditions, and the “Glare- Free High Beam Segmented Technology” which, in low light conditions, automatically detects traffic in front of and/or in the opposite direction to avoid glare from other cars. Finally, the “Welcome and Goodbye” device is introduced which is activated every time the driver locks or unlocks the car. Also the layout of the rear LED light clusters, which on the new Alfa Romeo Giulia adopt smoked glass and a glossy black finish.