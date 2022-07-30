The new season of Alfa Romeo or rather the Metamorphosis, as they defined it in Arese, began a few months ago with the arrival of Tonale. The new SUV of the Biscione has landed on the market with the best wishes, with almost 13,000 orders at the end of July for a model that has brought a breath of fresh air to the range of the Stellantis brand, setting the stage for the arrival of many other news. As foreseen in the detailed launch plan by the CEO of the Milanese brand, Jean-Philippe Imparato, at least one car will be introduced per year by 2027.

After Tonale it will be the turn of the restylings of Giulia and Stelvio, two models that have long been the only offer for the customers of the Arese car manufacturer. The sedan and the SUV they will be more modern, with a facelift that will intervene minimally from the point of view of design but which instead should be more substantial at the technological, infotainment and engine level, with the introduction of the 48 Volt light hybrid. In 2024, on the other hand, it will be the turn of the B-SUV that Alfa Romeo will produce in Tychy in Poland together with models of the same segment as Jeep and Fiat. Very little is known about this car but some information is already available: starting with the name that has not yet been revealed even if it has been confirmed that it will not be Brenner. The Alfa Romeo compact SUV will be built on the CMP platform used by the now former PSA and will be the first Alfa Romeo model to have a fully electric version. The versatility of the architecture will however allow to offer traditional endothermic engines. In the following years, the Biscione could reserve some surprises, with various rumors that speak of historical models ready to return to the road, perhaps with limited editions or with a formula that does not affect the new on-demand business model wanted inside. of the Stellantis group.

Finally, 2027 will be the time for a new high-wheeled flagship, with the arrival of an E-segment SUV which will be developed in the United States although it may not be commercialized in the region. This model will be very important because it will serve to continue to breach the premium segment, battling the Germans.