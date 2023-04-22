The Italian brands of the Stellantis group are in turmoil. Alfa Romeo is showing great signs of recovery, with growing results both in Italy and in Europe thanks to the push from Tonale and a new strategy that will lead the brand to strengthen its position both on the Old Continent market and in the United States and in China. Lancia has given a first concrete sign of its Renaissance, with the Pu+Ra HPE concept which in fact anticipates the arrival of the new generation of Ypsilon but also the flagship Gamma and the Delta which will come full circle in 2028. Finally, Fiat which with the arrival of the new 500 has established itself on the electric market but is preparing a renewal of the line-up thanks to a B-segment crossover and various other innovations.

New compact SUV from Alfa Romeo

Going in order, intense months are ahead for Alfa Romeo: beyond the arrival of the limited edition hypercar, which will be an important step but will only concern a niche, the fundamental step is set for 2024 with the arrival of the new SUV of segment B. It will not be called Brennero and beyond the little information available on the design, it seems certain that it will be a car with characteristics similar to the Tonale from the point of view of style. Learned defined it as a game-changer, a definition that highlights a fundamental role for the growth of the Biscione. From this point of view it will in fact have a competitive price, under 30,000 euros, placing itself in a very important segment but above all it will be the first full electric of the Arese brand.

The new Lancia Ypsilon

As far as Lancia is concerned, the roadmap has already been mapped out, with the Turin-based brand having three new models with a renewed stylistic language, between stylistic features of the past and futuristic elements. We will start right from the brand’s best seller which will completely change its face with a hybrid and electric only range and an HF version which will arrive in 2025. “The new Ypsilon will arrive in 2024: it will be larger than the current one, we are around 4 meters overall, and will be launched in both hybrid and electric versions” explained Napolitano, thus emphasizing a small revolution for the town of the Turin brand. An important leap will also be made from the point of view of high-tech equipment, with the introduction of the SALA system which, after a first taste given on the Pu+Ra HPE concept, will make its definitive debut on a production car with the new Lancia Ypsilon.

New Fiat 600 arriving

Fiat’s B-segment model will share the assembly plant with a B-segment model from Alfa Romeo and the Jeep Avenger. However, Tychy will not be the only common element between the Turin crossover and the other models: they will also have the technical basis in common, with the STLA Small which will be used to give life to the new compact. The architecture that effectively integrated CMP and E-CMP2 will thus allow for a broad offer in terms of engines. The versatility of the platform will therefore allow for different versions and as was done with the Avenger, endothermic options should also be confirmed for the new Fiat B-SUV. The offer of engines should therefore include the 156 HP full electric powertrain with at least 400 km of autonomy and probably the new 1.2 mild Hybrid with 136 bhp.