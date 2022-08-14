Alfa Romeo has strong ambitions regarding its future. SUVs, sedans and sports cars are all in the fate of the brand, as confirmed several times by the CEO Jean-Philippe Learned. The SUVs will presumably be the ones that will give more satisfaction in the budget items, but in terms of electric car the flagship could still get a traditional shape, from sedan with aggressive look.

In addition to this, however, there will be another goal: that technological. In the past, Alfa Romeo has introduced many innovations in the motoring field. Now it will try to do the same with the main components of the electrical system, starting with the charging capacity. According to reports from the British magazine Autocar, Alfa will seek to lead the sector by providing fast charging at least up to 35 kilometers per minute. The autonomy of the next electric it could reach over 800 kilometers. It will be necessary to accelerate the pace in the field of technological achievements, however: in China the XPeng brand presented a 480 kW charging system capable of providing 200 kilometers of range in five minutes.

“We have a vocation, that of being a global premium brand. We will have to look carefully at the E segment, we will be there around 2027. The flagship will be a sedan, because the hallmark of Alfa Romeo is the sporty style. I would like to reinvent the language of sports cars in an electrical sense“Learned said.

Sports cars will continue to be present in the Italian brand’s offer as early as the first half of 2023, when a car will be presented that, according to Imparato it should be exciting, expensive and ‘selective’ in terms of customers. It is not yet known whether it will be fully electric or fully endothermic, but the second option may still be on the table. There is still time for the internal combustion engine, considering that Alfa Romeo will seek to renew its ‘customer base’ gradually. Not everyone is ready for an electric or SUV-powered Alfa Romeo.