A Formula 1 on the highway, it’s not a joke! L’Alfa Romeo C42 F1 he darted on A1 Rome Naplesalong the route Cassino Pomigliano. It was a performance on a stretch of highway that was closed to ordinary traffic to allow for Alfa Romeo to create a commercial for the 113 years old of history of the Biscione.

Alfa Romeo F1 on the highway between Cassino and Pomigliano

On the occasion of the 113th anniversary of the Alfa Romeo brand, one was created special video with the F1 car driven by the Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu.

Group photo in front of the entrance to the Alfa Romeo factory in Cassino

In the celebratory video, the establishments of were symbolically connected Cassinowhere they are produced Giulia and it Stelvioand that of Pomigliano, considered the home of Tonal.

To ideally connect the Italian plants of Alfa Romeo and Stellantis of Cassino and Pomigliano d’Arco was chosen C32 used by Sauber in 2013i.e. before the commercial agreement with Alfa Romeo.

The Alfa Romeo celebratory video with the F1 single-seater on the motorway

The F1 single-seater has entered the Autostrada a Piedimonte San Germano until the exit of Pomigliano d’Arcoheadquarters of the Alfa Romeo Giambattista Vico factory, where the Tonal.

Alfa Romeo 113 years

On 24 June 2023 Alfa Romeo celebrates 113 years. Since 1910, the history of the Alfa Romeo has gone through a whole centuryarousing passion in the generations and reflecting the social evolutions that have shaped Italy over the course of 20th century.

Alfa Romeo del Portello factory, image from 1910

During this period, the company experienced great times sporting glory And commercial successesbut he also faced complex moments, such as the international conflicts that hit the society of the time hard.

Alfa Romeo F1 also on the road in Milan

It is not the first time that Alfa Romeo takes to the road with its F1 single-seaters. The June 24, 2022day of 112 anniversary of the brand, the Alfa Romeo F1 Team driver Valtteri Bottas he had “waked up Milan” roaring with his own C42 among the still deserted streets of a sleeping place Milan. An absolutely extravagant way by Alfa Romeo to celebrate the day of his birth.

Zhou Guanyu with the Alfa Romeo F1 in front of the Cassino factory

