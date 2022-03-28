Technical refinement and driving dynamics: a perfect mix that Alfa Romeo enthusiasts can now meet on the new version Extreme by Giulia and Stelvio. The Alfa car manufacturer has unveiled the special series that characterizes its two models currently in the range, and which is placed between the standard and high-performance Quadrifoglio versions. Giulia and Stelvio Estrema, presented at the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Headquarters in Hinwil, will be marketed starting in April.

We are talking about the first special series to be marketed globally by Alfa Romeo, which is at the top of the range of trim levels proposed for Giulia and Stelvio. The main novelties of this special version of the two Biscione models concern the mechanical aspect: the active suspensions which, thanks to the ability to adapt in real time to the conditions of the route, together with the driving style, contribute to an exceptional travel comfort without ever penalizing sportiness and driving pleasure. The “Alfa active Suspension” control system manages the suspensions and shock absorbers in constant interaction with the CDC, the Chassis domain control, calibrating its intervention according to the selected mode. The self-locking differential, which guarantees high stability and control in all grip conditions by distributing torque and traction even when exiting corners and at high speed and acceleration.

Also from an aesthetic point of view there is no lack of a series of elements that differentiate this special series from the two standard models. The speech concerns the exterior, where the carbon fiber is present on the mirrors and on the front trilobe and where the dark tones characterize both the brake calipers and the specific “EXTREME” badge on the bumpers and 19 “alloy wheels on Giulia and 21” on Stelvio, but also the interiors, where the carbon fiber finishes, Alcantara seats and red contrast stitching combined with leather inserts that embellish dashboard, seats, steering wheel and gearbox. The standard equipment also includes an audio system with 14 speakers from Harman Kardon.

Final remarks on the motor offer. Both Giulia and Stelvio are offered in the Extreme version with the 280 HP 2.0 Turbo petrol or 210 HP 2.2 Turbo Diesel engines, both in combination with the 8-speed automatic gearbox and Q4 all-wheel drive. The price list starts at 67,600 euros for Giulia, and reaches 75,400 euros for Stelvio.