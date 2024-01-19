In 2027 the Alfa Romeo range will welcome the new flagship. It will be the E-segment SUV that will be positioned above the Stelvio and which will become the largest Biscione model ever made in the history of the Arese car manufacturer. The new high-wheeled car from the Italian Stellantis brand will be instrumental in strengthening the brand in some key markets such as the United States and China, where the premium positioning is already reaping its fruits. The new Alfa Romeo E-SUV will be born on the STLA Large platform, an architecture that the Stellantis group has finally revealed in its entirety, allowing us to make the first hypotheses on what the characteristics of this model could be.

Range and battery of the new Alfa Romeo E-SUV

Being a premium model, the new Alfa Romeo SUV will almost certainly have 800 Volt architecture, thus also ensuring fast charging which on the new STLA Large will add up to 4.5 kWh per minute according to the information provided by the group led by Carlos Tavares. It is still difficult to hypothesize the cutting of the battery but we know that the new Stellantis global platform will be able to accommodate batteries with different capacities, between 85 and 118 kWh, with the latter which could equip the top of the range versions. The maximum declared autonomy that this architecture will be able to offer is 800 km.

The performances

Performance will also play an important role, with the STLA Large's initial generation of propulsion components having the potential to deliver acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in the order of 2 seconds. It is unlikely that Alfa Romeo's new E-segment SUV is so fast but it is possible that in the quadrifoglio version it still offers data very close to this maximum performance. Design flexibility will then include transverse and longitudinal engine installation configurations, supporting FWD/RWD/AWD drivetrains. The hypothesis of rear-wheel drive is suggestive but practically impossible, while the Q4 is more likely thanks to the presence of a three-engine architecture. Thanks to the variable wheelbase between 2,870 and 3,075 millimetres, the new Alfa Romeo E-SUV will also be able to offer a lot of space on board.