The Alfa Romeo range will expand in the coming years with the addition of other SUVs which will thus be placed alongside the Tonale and Stelvio. In addition to the B-segment crossover that will hit the road in 2024, there will also be a further high-wheeled model, with the E-SUV that will position itself above the Stelvio, effectively becoming a sort of flagship for the Sport Utility line-up.

The new sports SUV from Alfa Romeo

It will be an electric SUV given that the arrival of this model is scheduled no earlier than 2027, when the Alfa Romeo range should become completely electric. According to what was anticipated by Jean-Philippe Learned during an interview with the British magazine Autocar, the new high-wheeled model of the Biscione will have a sporty style, with a sharper line and a lower silhouette compared to traditional cars of this type, a choice that will undoubtedly favor aerodynamic efficiency.

The new SUV on the STLA Large platform

Alfa Romeo’s new E-segment SUV will be based on the STLA Large platform, the new architecture from the Stellantis group equipped with 800 Volt technology capable of guaranteeing rapid charging, thus allowing the travel range to be recovered in less than an hour. According to the rumors leaked about the STLA Large, the integrated battery pack should guarantee a total autonomy of around 800 km as well as a layout of up to three motors.

The new Alfa Romeo SUV not only in Europe

The new Alfa Romeo E-SUV will be a global model, which will be created with the aim of establishing itself in Europe but also in markets on which Alfa Romeo intends to focus heavily such as the United States and China. The new high-wheeled model of the Alfa Romeo brand will be launched on the market in 2028, with 2027 expected to be the year in which the new Sport Utility flagship will make its world premiere.