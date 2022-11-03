The range of Alfa Romeo he will also find a car under the open sky. In fact, the Arese-based car manufacturer will join the Stelvio and Tonale SUVs (the still unnamed B segment model) and Giulia also a Spider that we will see in the form of a concept car already in 2023. The announcement was made last summer, when the CEO of the Biscione Jean-Philippe Imparato had anticipated the debut of a future Alfa Romeo Duetto already next year, but without giving too many details.

Fans of the brand have thus begun to fantasize about what the design of the new open could be and so the web has been enriched with different renderings that try to imagine the stylistic language chosen by Alfa for this new model. Among these there is also Ascariss Design which has published its own interpretation of the new Duet on its channels. From the images spread on Instagram, you can see an Alfa Romeo branded spider with a particularly expressive front, with the revisited trilobo that is flanked by optical groups borrowed directly from Tonale, as happened recently also on the Giulia and Stelvio restylings. The headlights with three elements thus make the light signature particularly distinctive while on the sides of the front bumper, next to the grille, there are also two air vents. The wheels then carry the telephone disc design so dear to Alfa Romeo.

A very suggestive rendering, with a marked sporting accent but which still remains a fantasy albeit in an attempt to anticipate a model that will certainly become reality. Indeed, the future will reserve us a new Alfa Romeo Duetto but the new two-seater sports car from the Arese-based company could be an electric car, with its arrival on the road that could take place no earlier than 2025, if not even in 2027, the year in which the Biscione range will be totally electrified. The new Alfa Romeo Spider EV, however, will join other models that will initially expand the brand’s range, starting with the new B segment SUV and above all the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.