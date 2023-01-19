The international projectAlfa Romeo Certified” was created to transform the experience of buying a used Alfa Romeo car into a unique “brand experience”, comparable to buying a new car. Launched in Italy and soon extended to other European markets, this new and exclusive program will allow all Alfa Romeo enthusiasts to choose with confidence a used vehicle that has been selected, checked and certified directly by the global Italian marque. “Alfa Romeo Certified” used vehicles undergo scrupulous checks with over 120 checkpoints by specialized Alfa Romeo technicians (from bodywork to electronics, safety and mechanical equipment).

Further, if necessary, they are used official Alfa Romeo spare parts, ensuring that the vehicle is always perfect and efficient. In this way “Alfa Romeo Certified” allows the brand to offer a greater guarantee than other premium brands: up to 24 months from collection date, with unlimited mileage and no deductible. Valid throughout the brand’s authorized network, the guarantee covers the manufacturer’s spare parts and labor costs. It can also be transferred to a new owner if the car is sold before the warranty expires. This includes 24/7 roadside assistance throughout Europe and many other customized services and financial solutions. The customer journey, in perfect Alfa Romeo style, is further enhanced by the brand’s completely renewed digital platform which allows customers to have a 360° view of the vehicles available and to identify the dealerships to contact.

“Alfa Romeo makes another important step forward. The customer experience that Alfa Romeo offers its customers is now enhanced by Alfa Romeo Certified, an exclusive certification program dedicated to the world of used cars – said Raffaele Russo, Country Manager of Alfa Romeo in Italy – We will offer our offers in a clear and transparent way through an exclusive digital channel created ad hoc which also allows us to greater protection of the residual value of our cars. Alfa Romeo Certified will be the safest way to buy an Alfa Romeo, thus becoming part of the Tribe”.